BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and preparing for the toughest district tournament in the state.

The Bulldogs are riding a 17-game win streak and even avenged their sole loss of the season over Class 3A Maclay on Monday.

Liberty County junior outside hitter Caleigh Peddie said the team’s chemistry is what makes them operate so well.

“We’ve been playing together since we were young and I think I think that makes us a really good team,” Peddie said. “We’re really positive to each other and stay positive.”

The Bulldogs have only given up nine sets through their 20 matches played, and senior setter Ella Davis said they’re confident they’re the better team every time they take the court.

“This team never backs down from anything,” Davis said. “And this year we host districts so I think that pumps us up a little bit.”

Liberty County believes they have what it takes to get down to the state championships in Fort Myers, but they will have to get through their district with three other teams ranked in the Class 1A top 10.

Sophomore outside hitter Kara Conyers said they’re not underestimating any of their district opponents.

“We’re not overlooking districts,” Conyers “We’re ready to play and get through that, but once we get finished with that, we’re going to be ready for Fort Myers.”