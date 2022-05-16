SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 1 ranked baseball team in Class 1A, Bozeman, was sent off to Fort Myers Monday evening as they prepare to play in the Final Four.

Senior ace pitcher and Gulf Coast State College commit, Jeremy Todd, will get the start on the mound for the Bucks as they take on Dixie County in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Despite falling in their district title game, Bozeman (24-4) has been ranked first in Class 1A for over a month and will be the favorite to bring home a state championship.

The first pitch from the Bucks semifinal game with Dixie County is set for 4:00 p.m. EST, 3:00 p.m. CST.