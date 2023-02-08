PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team shut out St. Augustine 2-0 at home Wednesday night to advance to the Class 5A Region Semifinal.
The Marlins improved to 18-0-2 and will host Booker T. Washington on Saturday, February 11.
by: Sam Granville
