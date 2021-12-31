Top local sports stories of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This year brought jaw-dropping plays, record-breaking performances and several local state champions.

News 13 has compiled the most viewed local sports storied of 2021 on mypanhandle.com.

An incredible 360 knockout kick by a local MMA fighter that ended up as the number one play on SportCenter’s top 10 in May was the most viewed in sports and one of the most viewed of any category.

Another top story was about a local weightlifter who broke the national record for clean and jerk and in March.

Tennesee Titans running back Derrick Henry recognized and commented on a local high school football player for breaking his single-game state rushing record making a major story in September.

Here’s the full list for the most viewed local sports stories of 2021:

Panama City MMA fighter gaining national attention from 360 knockout kick

Local weightlifter breaks national record for clean and jerk

WATCH: Marianna ninth-grader makes insane full court shot to send game to overtime

Titans running back Derrick Henry comments on Baker player breaking his record

Bay alum Janarius Robinson buys car for mom after getting drafted

FHSAA high school football playoff brackets released

Long-time Chipola Softball Coach Jimmy Hendrix resigns

Bay County woman crowned world champion at Tennessee Walking Horse National Celebration

North Bay Haven freshman wrestlers goes undefeated in first season on the mat

Mosley baseball wins 5A State Championship