PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With the floodgates of the transfer portal and college football recruitment opening up, some of the top Division I programs have stopped by to recruit the Panhandle.

Both the University of Oklahoma and the University of Georgia have paid visits to Blountstown High School this week in hopes to flip 2024 four-star safety, Jordan Pride, who is verbally committed to Florida State.

High school athletes graduating in the Class of 2024 are currently the main focus for college football recruits. Another top prospect in the area is Sneads 2024 running back Jason Patterson.

Blountstown Head Football Coach Greg Jordan said it’s great to see the Panhandle heavily recruited.

“On I-10, from Pensacola to Jacksonville, there’s a lot of really good high school football players,” Jordan said. “And it’s great that those guys are getting recognized and getting recruited and having an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Jordan said that many other collegiate programs have been in the Panhandle this week, as coaches are in one of their busiest recruiting times of the year.

“There’s no rest for those guys,” Jordan said. “The recruiter from Georgia was here today (Wednesday) and getting on a plane flying to California, I think. So they’re going coast to coast for these 14 days or whatever it is that they got an opportunity to get out recruit. But it’s just awesome that they’re able to come through the panhandle and check on a few of our local kids here.”