1. Edgewater gymnast Mikala Holmes ranked No. 1 in U.S.

Mikala Holmes, a 12-year-old gymnast at Edgewater Academy, was ranked as the No. 1 Platinum gymnast on the floor in the entire nation following her routine that received a perfect 10/10 twice in competition.

2. Two punished following Sneads/Blounstown fight

Following Blountstown’s 49-14 region final victory over Sneads, a fight involving two players during the post-game handshake resulted in each team being immediately removed from the field.

3. North Bay Haven athletics, Bay District Schools to part ways

Bay District Schools decided to part ways with the North Bay Haven Charter Academy athletic program following a disagreement in policy. (This has since changed)

4. Local athlete makes remarkable catch in sisters honor

Bozeman senior wide receiver Colten Gee made the play of his life, resulting in a special moment with his epileptic 11-year-old sister that he will never forget.

5. Bay District Schools punishes North Bay Haven Athletics for rule change

Bay District Schools ruled that the North Bay Haven athletic program was to be dissociated from Bay County Athletics due to a change in rules within their program. (This has since changed)

6. Jameis Winston works out at local high school

Some high school athletes at South Walton had the surprise of their life when they showed up at their school’s field to see NFL quarterback Jameis Winston working out.

7. Rutherford alum throws scoreless inning at World Series

Rutherford High School and Gulf Coast State College alum, Nick Nelson pitched a scoreless inning for the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series.

8. NFL teams help Arnold football player take the field

An Arnold football player began his high school career two months into the season, thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions donating specialized helmets.

9. Sneads’ Patterson nearly breaks state rushing record

Sneads’ junior running back Jason Patterson put college scouts on high alert after rushing for 500 yards, nearly breaking Florida’s single-game high school record.

10. All-American underdog, undrafted Yeager signs with Cardinals

Mosley alum Rj Yeager stopped by the WMBB News 13 studio to discuss his free-agency contract with the St. Louis Cardinals.