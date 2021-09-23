Titans running back Derrick Henry comments on Baker player breaking his record

(WMBB) – Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has held the high school football single-game rushing record in the state of Florida since 2012 when he rushed for 502 yards in a game.

On Friday night, that record was broken by Baker Gators running back Kayleb Wagner.

He rushed for 535 yards in their matchup with South Walton.

Henry commented on the Panhandle player breaking his record on Thursday at the Titans press conference.

“I think it is incredible. I thought it was really cool. I got to talk to him a little bit on Instagram and hopefully he breaks some more,” Henry said. “That was really cool, definitely an inspiration to me and I am sure he is an inspiration to his team and everybody over there in that community. It was definitely cool to see and hopefully I can do something for him these upcoming weeks. I love to see it.”

Baker is in action on Thursday night against Northview.