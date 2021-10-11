Titans RB Derrick Henry meets Baker player who broke his record, Kayleb Wagner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Baker running back Kayleb Wagner got to meet Titans running back Derrick Henry on Sunday after breaking his high school record.

Wagner broke Henry’s high school single-game rushing record when the Gators played South Walton. Wagner had 535 yards rushing and Henry set the record with 502 back in 2012.

Wagner and Henry met up before the Titans game with the Jaguars.

“We were going back and forth on Instagram and talking to him and I knew he would be coming to the game, be on the sideline before the game, it was great to meet him put a face to a name and say ‘what’s up’?” Henry said.

“It was quick, got a picture, introduced myself, he came with a couple of his coaches and his family, got a pic and just happy to be able to meet him, the guy that broke my record, he’s been running like crazy so.”

Wagner also got a custom jersey and cleats from the Jaguars.