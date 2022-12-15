PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Rutherford Head Football Coach Loren Tillman has stepped down from his position and is set to take over as head football coach at Vernon High School.

Tilman will take the reins from Chad Weeks, who was named the interim head coach at Vernon following the tragic death of former head coach and athletic director, Trey Pike, in August.

Tillman has spent the past six years coaching at Rutherford and has nearly 30 years of coaching experience in the Panhandle.

Prior to leading the Rams, he coached at Wewahitchka from 2014-2016, and before that, he was the head coach at Bozeman.

Tillman had a 17-40 record while at Rutherford, with a playoff appearance in 2020, where the Rams reached the 4A Region Semifinal and earned their first postseason win since 2002.

Vernon has gone 1-17 over the past two seasons but is not far removed from success, having gone 22-10 from 2018-2020.

Tillman was introduced to the Vernon football team on Wednesday.

Rutherford Athletic Director Jabbar Manning said the Rams head football coaching job is officially open and he expects to begin the interview process soon.