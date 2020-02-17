Tiger inspired by mother as she competes at state meet

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– Gracie Marshall was the only Blountstown Tiger who qualified to compete at the Class 1A State weightlifting meet. Marshall has had an incredible post season despite personal struggles.

Her mother suffered a bleeding stroke in January. She has been in the hospital ever since.

Marshall said her mother’s journey to recovery has inspired her to do her best at meets.

“She’s fighting so I had to fight,” Marshall said.

Marshall said her mom is doing great now and is expected to be released from the hospital at the end of the month.

“I really hope that other people just don’t stop because of things because the Lord’s going to take care of it no matter what… you can just do your best and you can just pray,” Marshall said.