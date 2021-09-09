Thrilling Florida State football game entices local high school recruits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida State football played a top ten Notre Dame team to a thrilling overtime match, and it may have helped with their future recruiting in the Panhandle.

Two Mosley football players were on the sidelines for the game Sunday as recruits, for the Seminoles big game.

Junior tight end, Randy Pittman, who is already committed to FSU was at the game and said the rocking environment had him stoked to play in a garnett and gold jersey.

“It’s very exciting,” Pittman said. “You know, that atmosphere there is amazing, you know, it’s a ton of people, a lot of people wanting you to win a succeed, them not giving up and using that as motivation is great.”

Another Mosley player was able to experience the Doak Campbell atmosphere, as junior defensive back, Isaac Paul, was also in the stadium as a recruit.

He’s currently uncommitted to any program but said that the adrenaline rush of Sunday’s game gave him a very positive outlook on the Noles.

“It definitely persuaded my thoughts about Florida State,” Paul said. “Just being on the sidelines, getting to talk to some of the players, then being in the stands, being able to support them and then being able to see how many other people support Florida State as well, you know, it really persuades you wanting to go to that school.”