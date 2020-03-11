Three Wewahitchka softball players sign to next level

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Wewahitchka softball players signed to play at the college level Tuesday night.

Gators’ Cyrina Madrid, Gracie Price and Savannah Lister all putting pen to paper as they commit to their schools. The three have played together since they were at the T-ball level, making many memories over the years.

“We’ve had a good time we’ve worked hard long practices and it’s been a good time a lot of laughs and crying and getting aggravated with each other but it’s been good,” Lister said.

“These kids don’t get that many opportunities at this school they show by talent and what they can do in the game of softball and they fell in love with it at an early age and they still love it today,” Wewahitchka head softball coach Tony Price said.

Lister is heading to play at Florida State College at Jacksonville in the fall, but both Madrid and Price will attend Gulf Coast State College.

Lady Commodores head coach Scot Thomas said he know the state champions will be great contributors on the team.

“Well any time you bring in someone that’s played in a very high level high school summer ball whatever it is its going to help you from a maturity standpoint,” Thomas said.

Price said they know they will learn a lot from Thomas as he’s not only coached at the JUCO level but a Division I team as well, Virginia Tech.

“I know he brings a lot and he’d give me the best advice and develop me even more,” Madrid said.

Price and Madrid plan on being roommates in Panama City.

“It’s pretty cool we’ve been best friends since we were like 6 years old and we go to Panama and stuff like that so it will be different but it will be good being together,” Price said.