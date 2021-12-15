Three South Walton athletes sign to the next level

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Three South Walton student-athletes signed to the collegiate level on Wednesday.

Two football players put pen to paper since Wednesday was the start of their early signing period.

Cade Roberts made it official with USF as he committed to the Bulls back in September.

The Seahawks wide receiver left his mark on the program and the entire state, as he broke the state record for most career receptions.

Roberts also started in 44 games for the Seahawks, which is every single game from his freshman to senior year.

Quarterback Kemper Hodges signed to the Air Force Academy.

Hodges had a breakout senior season with the Seahawks as he racked up 3,077 yards in passing and 1,169 yards rushing.

Golfer Hayes Gibson also signed his letter of intent to play for Huntingdon College in the Fall.

Gibson was one of the best golfers in the program and was the only Seahawks golfer to qualify for the state meet twice in his high school career.