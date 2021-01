(WMBB) – Three Panhandle girls weightlifting teams were crowned district champions this week.

Bay won the Class 1A District 2 championship at home on Tuesday.

Altha was crowned the district champions of Class 3A District 3 in their gym on Friday. Another Calhoun County team, Blountstown, were the runners-up of that meet.

Arnold won the Class 2A District 2 championship on Friday.