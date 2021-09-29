Three Panhandle football players leading state stats in week six

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Panhandle football players are currently leading the state in different stat categories heading into week six.

South Walton’s Pearce Spurlin, leapfrogged Holmes County receiver, Jake Riley, this week for the top spot in the state of receiving yards with 630 yards in just four games played. Spurlin also has 29 receptions and 11 touchdowns so far this season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Bozeman linebacker, Joseph Carpenter, leads the state in total tackles with 82, including 77 solo and 2 tackles for loss.

On special teams, Mosley kicker, Jonathan Harris, leads the state in made point after attempts (PAT’s) this season, going a perfect 29/29 through five games played.