Three North Bay Haven football players sign to next level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Three North Bay Haven football players signed to the next level on Thursday afternoon.

Buccaneers defensive back Demount Epps Jr. signed to play for Minnesota State. He led the state in interceptions last season and was a big part of the North Bay Haven team.

Desmond Peterson, a defensive lineman for North Bay Haven, signed to join the team at Bethany University in West Virginia.

Offensive lineman Randle Smith will be going to play for the Goode Elite Preps Colts. They are a school in Orange Beach, Alabama which develops players to go to the NCAA or NJCAA level.