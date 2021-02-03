Three Mosley student-athletes sign to next level

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Mosley student-athletes signed to play their sport at the collegiate level on National Signing Day.

Dolphin’s softball player Kassidy Hutchins is heading to Andrew College in Georgia in the fall.

Hutchins made an impact on the diamond for the team with a .350 batting average, a .492 on-base percentage and she hit six home-runs for the squad last year in a shortened season.

Another Dolphins star on the diamond signed on Wednesday as well. David Hudson is heading to play for LaGrange College.

His coach Jon Hudson said he’s a touch player, very athletic and strong and a great student as well.

Finally, Dolphins offensive tackle Adrein Strickland signed to South Alabama.

Strickland has been in headlines recently because he was originally set to sign with Florida, but they dropped his offer just three days before National Signing Day.

On Sunday, he reopened his recruitment and South Alabama offered him a place in their program that night.

