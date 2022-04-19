FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The South Walton boys and girls tennis teams, as well as the Bay boys, advanced to the Class 2A Regional Finals on Tuesday.

The Rutherford girls fell 3-4 to Santa Fe ending their season, but Isabel Cedeli and Mbongta Awangtang both qualified to state for the Rams.

The South Walton girls took down Eastside 4-1 and will face Santa Fe in the region finals on Thursday.

The South Walton boys defeated Santa Fe 7-0 and Bay boys took down Eastside 4-3.

They will face off in the region finals for a rematch of the district finals that South Walton won last week.