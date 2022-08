PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Class 1A Panhandle high school volleyball players were selected to the AVCA All-American Watch List.

Blountstown senior outside hitters Avery Layne and Kamryn Parish, as well as Sneads senior setter and libero Lily Glover, were named to the watch list.

Layne, Parish and Glover were the only three players in Florida recognized in Class 1A and amongst only 49 total players on the list in all Florida classifications.