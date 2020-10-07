Three high school football games moved due to weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Three area high school football games have now been moved to Thursday night due to possible inclement weather on Friday from Hurricane Delta.

Mosley will now play at Niceville on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Freeport will play at Baker on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Vernon will play at Graceville on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The other game change is not due to inclement weather, but Arnold and Rutherford will play on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Gavlak Stadium due to a shortage of officials because some are quarantining because of COVID-19.