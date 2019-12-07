Three Bozeman softball players sign to play college ball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s not everyday you get to sign to play at the next level with your best friends, but three Bozeman softball players got to do that Friday afternoon.

“It’s great. I mean Hannah and Dree are my best friends,” Bozeman softball player Abby Jo Batton said. “I love them, I love playing with them and i’m so happy we could do this together on this day. It was amazing and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Abby Jo Batton, Dree Gurganus and Hannah Tiller all signed to continue their athletic careers at the next level. Batton will be heading to Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville. Gurganus will head to to Brewton-Parkerin the Fall. Tiller will be going to Florida State college in Jacksonville.

This was a special signing for the school as it was the first time in school history that every senior has signed to play college ball.

“That is very rare to happen and the fact that we all three did it and we are all best friends getting to do it, it’s even better,”” Gurganus said. “It’s so much different when it’s just teammates, but when it’s your best friends it’s a completely different ball game.”

These girls left their legacy on the school. They were members of the first bozeman softball team to make it to the playoffs and win a county championship.

“The fact that we keep signing girls to go to college, this is like four or five years in a row we’ve had multiple girls sign,” Bozeman head softball coach Jared Smith. “I’m very proud these girls are continuing the tradition we are starting here that it doesn’t end here it goes on to the next level.”

It isn’t over just yet for them. They still have their senior seasons with the team.

“I plan to just have fun and play with my team for the last time and go as far as we can. I will miss the team and all my friends the most,” Tiller said.