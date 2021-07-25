Three Arnold weightlifters sign to the next level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Arnold’s Emily Oliver, Amerie Daniels and Miles Higby made history on Sunday by becoming three of six Bay County Weightlifters to ever sign to the collegiate level.

All three will be attending Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia, and Daniels said they are trailblazers for future Panhandle lifters.

“I feel like Arnold’s main sport is weightlifting, even though it doesn’t get as much coverage at the school as it should,” Daniels said. “I think that us all going to college is definitely going to open up a big door for a lot more women and men to try to do weightlifting because it is a great opportunity.”

Higby was part of the Marlins boys weightlifting team and won gold in his weight class at state back in April. He said that he’s excited about his next chapter, but can’t forget all the memories at Arnold.

“It is amazing for me,” Higby said. “I love Arnold and I love the weightlifting program, it is truly the best weightlifting program in probably the state of Florida. And if you want to get strong, go to Arnold.”

The three Marlins that will be representing Arnold collegiately will be making up half of the Bay County lifters to ever sign to the next level, as there are now just six athletes from the county to ever do so.

“I’m just excited to show everyone that Panama City Beach is not just some little tourist town,” Daniel said. “It feels good to represent everyone in the best way possible, I don’t want to let anyone down, especially from here.”