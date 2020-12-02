Three Arnold student-athletes sign to collegiate level on Tuesday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Arnold student-athletes signed to the collegiate level on Tuesday afternoon.

Softball player Layla Waddell signed to Wallace Community College in Dothan.

Waddell has only played a year and a half at Arnold as she came there from another school for her sophomore year and her junior year was cut short due to the pandemic.

In that time with the team, Waddell has a total of 48 hits, 16 doubles, two triples, one home run and 44 RBI with a .397 batting average.

Waddell said she is excited to play for the Marlins one more season, but also ready to play for the Govs after.

“Well, when I was up there for my tryout, the coach said they have played Auburn before and said that they beat them and Auburn’s a D-1 school and that’s a junior college so I thought that was pretty exciting to go play for them,” Waddell said.

Arnold volleyball player Sarah Livingstone is staying close to home and heading to play for Gulf Coast in the fall.

Livingstone had her senior season with the Marlins cut short due to an injury, but in only six games played this year, she had an impressive 60 kills for the team.

Livingstone said she was happy to be joining a Commodores team with other Panhandle natives.

“I think it’s really nice I’m going to be playing with people I already knew or knew of that I played against the last four years and then girls that are from outside the county that I’m going to be introduced to because of it, it’s just gonna be awesome,” Livingstone said.

Arnold baseball player Carson Dorsey also signed to play with the Gulf Coast squad after he graduates.

Dorsey had his season last year cut short, but the left-handed pitcher still had a 1.45 ERA and in nine and 2/3 innings, he struck out a total of 21 batters.

He said he’s excited about heading to the collegiate level for a lot of reasons.

“The level of play and the amount of coaching and how much time you dedicate to it,” Dorsey said.