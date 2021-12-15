Three Arnold athletes sign to compete at collegiate level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Arnold athletes put pen to paper on Wednesday and signed to the collegiate level.

Khloe Smith will be heading to Rollins College to join the rowing team. Smith is the first athlete from Arnold to sign a rowing scholarship.

Smith was a part of the Marlins volleyball team, so she was shocked to get a call from a rowing coach.

“It was a surprise to me too, but one day the coach just reached out to me. I thought it was a volleyball coach, but it ended up being a rowing coach and things led to another and we went for a campus tour and absolutely fell in love,” Smith said.

Two Marlin baseball players also signed on Wednesday and both will be going to the same team next season.

Third baseman Warrick Wilmot and catcher Colton Dorsey will be heading to Wallace Community College in Dothan.

“That’s my boy. I love him to death. We’re going to live together. We’re going to play some ball together and train together and do everything together. I’m so excited to have somebody that I know and somebody that I’m comfortable being with,” Wilmot said.

“We played with each other since we were nine. We’ve known each other forever. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We hype each other up. We’re honest with each other. He’s just a great guy to be around,” Dorsey said.

Wilmot and Dorsey still have their senior season with the Marlins before heading to Dothan to join the Governors.