PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Three Arnold High School athletes from three separate sports signed to the next level on Wednesday afternoon.

Ella Sieber – Florida Southern College Swimming (DII)

Rheagan Savage – St. Leon University Soccer (DII)

Carson King – University of West Florida Track and Field (DII)

Arnold Athletic Director Rick Green said it’s always special to see a variety of sports represented at the collegiate level.

“We’ve had at least one in the last five years, we’ve looked back, we’ve had at least one athlete sign in each sport that we offer here,” Green said. “And it’s just a diverse population here at Arnold, you know, from soccer to tennis, you know, we just continue to have coaches who develop athletes for the collegiate level.”