SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Three 30A Lacrosse teams won the Battle by the Beach tournament in Fort Walton Beach on Sunday.

30A Lacrosse’s 10U, 12U and 14U boys teams all won their championship games.

The 10U teams beat Gulf Breeze 14-10 on Sunday to get their title. They were down 4-1 and came back to get the victory.

The 12U team beat Niceville in their championship game and the 14U team beat Gulf Breeze for their title. Both of those teams crushed their opponents for the victory.