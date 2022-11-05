PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Close to 2,000 athletes from all over the world competed in the 2022 Visit Panama City Beach Ironman Florida Triathlon.

The day began with a 2.4 mile swim, followed by a 112.0 mile bike ride, and then a 26.2 mile run to round out the 140.6 mile journey.

Daniel McParland from Great Britain was first to cross the finish line in the men’s race with a time of 8:55:42.

“It’s unbelievable,” McParland said. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever experienced. I’ve been close to this. I’ve come third and second this year. And so to finally win an overall on is so unbelievable. I’m so happy.”

Katrine Brock of Denmark was the first to cross the finish line in the women’s race with a time of 9:49:32.

“Man it’s moment of my life,” Brock said. “I’ve been dreaming of this. I placed second in Copenhagen two months ago, and as everybody knows, second is the first loser. So it’s unbelievable. And Florida is my favorite race.”