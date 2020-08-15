Thomas Register resigns from position as Vernon’s head boys basketball coach

VERNON, Fla. (WMBB)– Thomas Register announced on Friday that he is resigning from his position as the head boys basketball coach at Vernon High School.

Register’s reasons for leaving Vernon are to spend more time with his wife and four children and to work toward his career goal. He is working on earning his master’s degree and has accepted a position with Florida Virtual School.

“My ultimate goal is to get into administration, I thought this was a good step in that direction,” Register said.

In seven years with the program, the coach logged more than 100 wins. He also took the team to the playoffs twice. Just last season the team was district champions and went to the final four, the first time the program had made it that far in the state playoffs in 38 years.

“If you look at the program I feel like it’s better now then when I got it,” he said.

Register said it wasn’t easy to step away when he did, especially because the program has most of its players returning.

“The talent is there, but I want to leave it in good shape, I don’t want to leave it when the talents gone,” Register said.

He said the community and the school have been very good to him and his family while he was with the program.

The coach said he is leaving the program on a high note and he is proud of what was accomplished while he was at the helm.

“There’s money in the account there’s going to be a banner hung in the gym there are more trophies in the trophy case,” Register said.

Register said his assistant coach, John Works and players made all of the success possible.

There is no word at this time who will take over the program.