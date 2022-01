DAYTONA, Fla. (WMBB) – All four Lynn Haven Raider cheer teams took home first place at the State Championship competition in Daytona on Saturday.

The Raiders 12u seniors and 10u Reach team earned a bid to compete at Quest Nationals at Disney World the second week of March.

Head cheer coach Heather Vickers was thrilled with her team’s success, but not surprised because of the hard work they’ve put in.

“We train to win in Lynn Haven and have fun doing it!” Vickers said. “Go Raiders!”