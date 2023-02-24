WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — After nearly five years of waiting, Wewahitchka was selected to host the boys high school wrestling Class 1A Region 1 Tournament.

“Being here today when the when the first whistle blew at just a couple seconds past 12, it’s been a long road to get there,” Wewahitchka Head Wrestling Coach Tracy Malcolm said. “And whenever that whistle blew it’s just a lot of work came together and finally paying off from everybody involved.”

Back in 2018, the Gators were selected to host the regional tournament, but Hurricane Michael took that opportunity away. Nearly five years later, the time has finally come.

“So we’ve been trying to get it back ever since then,” Malcolm said. “So it’s for my parents that have been around for a number of years and for the school it’s been a long road to be able to get to this point. And we’re just so thankful to be able to host such and such an event because it is. The wrestlers from here they’re going to state competition and the little Wewahitchka, we’re just proud to be hosting it.”

Wewa has five wrestlers competing in hope of qualifying for state. That includes sophomore Jake Parker who picked up 100 career wins.

“For him to do it at home at regionals is just surreal,” Malcolm said. “And it just it brings it all together. Brings it all home.”

Malcolm is hopeful that three of his wrestlers will punch their ticket state, which includes Parker and Senior Conner Roberts.

“I stood up here earlier and took a picture of just the people in the stands here,” Malcolm said. “And just to have this many people here helping these kids out and wrestle to get ready to go to state is just huge. And I just love the fact that we can have that here in Wewahitchka.”

The action started on Friday at noon, starting with two championship rounds followed by two consolation rounds. Saturday will start at 10 a.m. with the semi-finals, followed by one consolation round. The final round known as the blood round will close out the day, and the winner will qualify for state.