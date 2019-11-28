The Last Team Standing: Blountstown only area team left in 1A state tournament

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Only one area football team remains in the FHSAA Class 1A state tournament: the Blountstown Tigers. The undefeated 12-0 Tigers will play in the semifinals against Baker on Friday for a chance to go to the championship game.

“It’s just what we wanted for the kids. We felt like they deserve it,” Blountstown football head coach Beau Johnson said. “No disrespect for anybody else but after everything we’ve been through with the hurricane and we got a really good group of kids.”

This team is preparing all week for their rematch with the Gators, but it’s also a different kind of week for the team because of Thanksgiving. Instead of focusing on their school work, they can focus in on football and playing with their “on-the-field” family.

“I’ve been with these boys as long as I can remember just with them everyday, practicing every day, sweating every day, it’s gonna be hard when it’s all over,” Blountstown senior Brent McCrone said.

The Tigers are familiar with the Gators. They beat them 33-7 in the SSAC Championship game back in the beginning of November. However, this game will be different.

“We just try to approach each week in its own week and we treat Baker just like that, yeah we beat them for the conference but that was a while back. Its a whole new ball game and we’ve both had to play a bunch of physical games,” Johnson said. “I think it helps as far as knowledge of what they do, but every week is different and this one is gonna be very very tough.”

For the seniors who remember the 2017 State Championship game loss to Madison County, they know winning it all this year means more than just a trophy.

“To win the state championship would mean everything,” Blountstown senior Pola McCloud said. “We do this for the community and for each other, we just play hard and hope we do our best, it would mean the world to win that state championship.”

The game kicks off in Blountstown on Friday at 7:30 p.m.