SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Sneads volleyball team has won nine consecutive 1A State Championships with a common denominator; a player with the last name Glover has been on their roster each time.

Lily Glover has just begun her senior season with the Pirates, with three state titles already under her belt.

Her older sisters helped establish the Sneads volleyball team as one of the most elite high school volleyball programs the nation has ever seen.

Emily Glover played from 2012-2015 with three state titles, Lacee Glover from 2015-2018 with four championships, and now the last Glover, Lily is going for her fourth.

Lily is the captain of the Pirates team this season, standing at just 5’5 she is far and beyond the heart and soul of the squad.

Glover said she has been in and around the Sneads volleyball program since she was in 4th grade and has a deep understanding of the winning tradition her older sisters built before her.

“Former state champs will walk in during a game and I’m like, I got to perform so good because I just have so much respect for them and know how hard they worked just to continue winning state,” Glover said. “I’m excited about college volleyball but to me this is everything. I love Sneads volleyball and I want to win more than anything this year, just to finish, just to get 10 (state titles in a row). I think that would be, just me being the last Glover to come, I just think that would be great.”

Glover committed to play for Division II Valdosta State upon graduation and was recently named to the AVCA All-American Watch List.