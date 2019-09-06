The Gants, a family filled with athletes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– As a team captain for the North Bay Haven Buccaneers, Cam Gant is a big deal on campus.

He’s always on his best behavior though, with his father around as the school’s Assistant Principal.

“He’s a pain in the butt but he keeps me in line,” said Gant.

The entire Gant family is made up of athletes.

Assistant principal Casteldera Gant was a four year letterman in three sports at Port St. Joe high school, and his parents were also athletes.

“Just overall you know we were taught to be able to do something outside of school and to be able to have fun with it, but also be serious about what you do with it,” said Casteldera Gant.

Cam’s sister, Cassadi Gant, signed to play D1 Volleyball at Jackson State University after she graduated from North Bay Haven in 2016.

She was unable to attend JSU though after she broke her leg, hand and femur in a terrible car accident.

After miraculously overcoming her injuries, she now plays volleyball at Gulf Coast with a titanium rod and screws in her femur.

“My wife and I are stretched out to a degree, we try to support both of them you know the other night she was playing of course he was at practice so we had an opportunity to go watch her play, so we enjoy this opportunity aspect to have them reach their potential to the fullest,” said Gant.

Cassadi does not have another volleyball match this week, so right now all the Gant family’s eyes are on North Bay Haven’s game against Bay on Friday.

The Buccaneers are looking to pick up their first win against a Bay County team in school history.