PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual ‘Florida USA Soccer Challenge’ hosted by the No. 2 Arnold boys soccer team returns to the Panhandle.

This tournament returns for the fifth year with ten teams competing.

The two local teams playing this year are the host, Arnold, and Port St. Joe. Five of the other schools are from the Panhandle and the remaining three are from Mississippi.

Arnold assistant coach Taylor Bradley said this tournament prepares the team for the playoffs.

“Playing teams from out of your region, teams that you don’t see a lot, it gives a sense of an edge,” Bradley said. “You’re used to playing teams around the county and the Panhandle, but playing teams from out of state gives you a different sense of maybe what you can expect later on the road in the playoffs.”

The Marlins will start the Tournament against Leon on Thursday, January 4 at 4:00 at the Publix Sports Park.