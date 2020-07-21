The final session of the Grand Slam World Series begins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Grand Slam World Series is beginning it’s final session over on Panama City Beach.

This is the biggest week of the summer for them with 95 teams from 14 states competing this week.

There’s a few local teams too, the 10U Panhandle Legends from Chipley, the 11U Sandlot from Apalachicola and the 14U East Coast Sox from Freeport.

Grand Slam CEO Larry Thompson said he couldn’t believe they got to the final week of the summer.

“We haven’t had issue number one, I mean, the people that come in, a lot of them they’re doing their part of social distancing. We don’t have any large groups, they’re all spacing themselves out well,” Thompson said. “The teams are playing and then getting off the field as we’ve instructed them to so we can get the dugout sanitized. New teams are coming in, so it’s really been seamless.”

This week is a little different than the others because they have 15U, 16U and 18U teams playing in the tournament this time around.

Thompson said because of that the players they have this week is some of the top talent in the southeast.

“What’s cool about week four is that in the past we’ve had a lot of colleges and even pro teams that come that combine their vacations with families with a scouting trip,” Thompson said. “They’ll end up coming out here incognito without their logos on and they can watch baseball and do some scouting and then go back to the beach with their family. So that’s worked well for a lot colleges and pro scouts and I know we have quite a few cause quite a few have come up to me already.”

The tournament started on Monday and will last until Sunday. Bracket play for the teams will start on Wednesday.