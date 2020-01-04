The Bash wrestling tournament wraps first day

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bash wrestling tournament wrapped up its first day on Friday.

Thompson High School placed first in the tournament. The local team to place highest was Mosley with a fifth place finish as they defeated Gulf Breeze 45-21. Bozeman took ninth place overall by beating Rutherford 45-30. Bay defeated Wewahitchka to take 11th place.

The tournament has been around for five years now, but this is the first time it was held at Mosley.

The team competition was on Friday, but on Saturday, the wrestlers will get to try something new. They will be hosting an individual tournament, so they can crown one individual wrestling champion.

“Anybody can win it and it’s something new that we are trying for this and we seem to get a lot of good feedback and a lot of teams came for that,” tournament promoter Brandon Collins said. “We’ve been doing dual tournaments for the last five years and now we are adding this IBT portion to it.”

Mosley’s head wrestling coach John Winkler said it’s been great for his team to face some of the competition in their region at this point in the year.

“It’s real important especially this year because we got moved up to the 2A division, the next highest division up this year, so it give us a chance to see the competition in our region which we normally wouldn’t see in years past,” Winkler said.

Collins said he hopes the tournament will grow in the next few years to feature nationally-ranked teams.

“Well there’s really not a major tournament in the South that has grown to be a nationally ranked tournament and that was what I was really looking forward to,” Collins said. “Wrestling in the South is coming back. It kinda faded away a little and now it’s coming back going into colleges and stuff like that.”