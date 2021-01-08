The Bash wrestling tournament kicks off in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Bash Wrestling Tournament is in its 5th year in Panama City. This year the meet is being held at Rutherford High School.

A team from Louisiana and several teams from the Panhandle are taking part in the event, there are 11 total teams participating.

Although there had to be several changes this year due to the pandemic and the tournament is not seeing donations come in like it has in years past, organizers are still very excited it could take place this year.

“We try to keep teams away from each other, and put them in corners… so the comradery this year isn’t as good, but it’s definitely better to have this meet than not to have it,” tournament director Brandon Collins said.

Everyone is screened before they can enter the gym. Collins said the local wrestling community has been fortunate to not have outbreaks that have knocked entire teams out from participating in matches.

The tournament started on Friday and will conclude on Saturday evening.

