The BASH Wrestling Tournament crowns champions

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The BASH Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday afternoon.

Here is a list of team results:

1 Parkway

314.0

2 Thompson HS

296.5

3 Springstead

206.5

4 Gulf Shores

191.0

5 Mosley

138.0

6 Gulf Breeze

112.0

7 Crestview

69.5

8 Rutherford

59.0

9 Bayside

48.5

10 Deane Bozeman School

35.5

11 Bay

25.5

12 Wewahitchka

15.0

Here is a list of indivual results:

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – THOMAS GIERE of Thompson HS

2nd Place – Joshua Gallo of Springstead

3rd Place – David Viers of Parkway

4th Place – ETHAN SHARKEY of Gulf Shores

5th Place – Cole Bell of Mosley

6th Place – Nate Weber of Gulf Breeze



113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – YANNI VINES of Thompson HS

2nd Place – Dominic Nardini of Springstead

3rd Place – Garrette Larsen of Parkway

4th Place – REESE OWENS of Gulf Shores

5th Place – Bradley Pennington of Mosley

6th Place – Elijah Johnson of Gulf Breeze





120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Joshua Keeler of Parkway

2nd Place – Jonathan Dominguiz of Springstead

3rd Place – Colin Dutton of Rutherford

4th Place – PARKER EDMONDSON of Thompson HS

5th Place – AJ Richardson of Crestview

6th Place – Conner Roberts of Wewahitchka

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – JAMES LATONA of Thompson HS

2nd Place – Colson Elliott of Gulf Breeze

3rd Place – Jordan Clark of Parkway

4th Place – YOGI CHILDRESS of Gulf Shores

5th Place – Jamie Balmaceda of Bay

6th Place – Corban Cherry of Bay

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – EMMANUEL OLIVER of Thompson HS

2nd Place – Joseph Gallo of Springstead

3rd Place – Nick Hejke of Mosley

4th Place – Sean Artman of Bayside

5th Place – Brandon Turner of Parkway

6th Place – Easton flamand of Crestview

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Andrew Tamburo of Parkway

2nd Place – WILSON KENNEDY of Thompson HS

3rd Place – Dylan Lawrence of Gulf Breeze

4th Place – Kyle Desmond of Springstead

5th Place – Jaylan Griffin of Mosley

6th Place – Kincade Lassiter of Deane Bozeman School

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Logan Gall of Mosley

2nd Place – Hayden Wood of Parkway

3rd Place – BRADY GEORGE of Gulf Shores

4th Place – Luis Perez of Springstead

5th Place – WILL GARRETT of Thompson HS

6th Place – Gavin Pedersen of Gulf Shores

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – WILL MILLER of Thompson HS

2nd Place – Kaydon Lester of Mosley

3rd Place – Garret Rudick of Gulf Breeze

4th Place – Brendon Earnest of Parkway

5th Place – Daniel Molodkin of Bayside

6th Place – Carlos Nichol of Springstead

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Chittom of Parkway

2nd Place – Jacob Morales of Springstead

3rd Place – Layne Franks of Crestview

4th Place – Mason Bourgeois of Gulf Breeze

5th Place – Zach Duncan of Rutherford

6th Place – Dalton Kovacs of Mosley

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dillon Housel of Springstead

2nd Place – JOHN PAUL UTER of Gulf Shores

3rd Place – Zander Owens of Bayside

4th Place – ETHAN HARRELL of Thompson HS

5th Place – Terrence Murray of Parkway

6th Place – Alex Baez of Gulf Shores

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kaleb Garcia of Parkway

2nd Place – JACKSON CAREY of Gulf Shores

3rd Place – CARSON FREEMAN of Thompson HS

4th Place – Noe Pena of Mosley

5th Place – Julio fernandez of Crestview

6th Place – Caleb Mallek of Springstead

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – MICHAEL JACKSON of Thompson HS

2nd Place – Xavier Stillgrass of Rutherford

3rd Place – Jaden Jones of Parkway

4th Place – COTTON CROWELL of Gulf Shores

5th Place – Julian McCully of Gulf Breeze

6th Place – Mathew Sharp of Crestview

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – ALEX WARD of Thompson HS

2nd Place – CHARLIE HOLLIS of Gulf Shores

3rd Place – Peyton Miller of Parkway

4th Place – Kennard Madden of Crestview

5th Place – Kyle Curl of Springstead

6th Place – Jordan Gonzalez of Bayside

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dezrel Eloph of Parkway

2nd Place – Cole Galbreath of Deane Bozeman School

3rd Place – Robert Wills of Mosley

4th Place – JACKSON RUSS of Gulf Shores

5th Place – Tucker Hutson of Thompson HS

6th Place – Luke Capoocia of Springstead