The BASH Wrestling Tournament crowns champions

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The BASH Wrestling Tournament wrapped up on Saturday afternoon.
Here is a list of team results:
1 Parkway
314.0
2 Thompson HS
296.5
3 Springstead
206.5
4 Gulf Shores
191.0
5 Mosley
138.0
6 Gulf Breeze
112.0
7 Crestview
69.5
8 Rutherford
59.0
9 Bayside
48.5
10 Deane Bozeman School
35.5
11 Bay
25.5
12 Wewahitchka
15.0
Here is a list of indivual results:
106
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – THOMAS GIERE of Thompson HS
2nd Place – Joshua Gallo of Springstead
3rd Place – David Viers of Parkway
4th Place – ETHAN SHARKEY of Gulf Shores
5th Place – Cole Bell of Mosley
6th Place – Nate Weber of Gulf Breeze
113
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – YANNI VINES of Thompson HS
2nd Place – Dominic Nardini of Springstead
3rd Place – Garrette Larsen of Parkway
4th Place – REESE OWENS of Gulf Shores
5th Place – Bradley Pennington of Mosley
6th Place – Elijah Johnson of Gulf Breeze
120
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Joshua Keeler of Parkway
2nd Place – Jonathan Dominguiz of Springstead
3rd Place – Colin Dutton of Rutherford
4th Place – PARKER EDMONDSON of Thompson HS
5th Place – AJ Richardson of Crestview
6th Place – Conner Roberts of Wewahitchka
126
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – JAMES LATONA of Thompson HS
2nd Place – Colson Elliott of Gulf Breeze
3rd Place – Jordan Clark of Parkway
4th Place – YOGI CHILDRESS of Gulf Shores
5th Place – Jamie Balmaceda of Bay
6th Place – Corban Cherry of Bay
132
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – EMMANUEL OLIVER of Thompson HS
2nd Place – Joseph Gallo of Springstead
3rd Place – Nick Hejke of Mosley
4th Place – Sean Artman of Bayside
5th Place – Brandon Turner of Parkway
6th Place – Easton flamand of Crestview
138
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Andrew Tamburo of Parkway
2nd Place – WILSON KENNEDY of Thompson HS
3rd Place – Dylan Lawrence of Gulf Breeze
4th Place – Kyle Desmond of Springstead
5th Place – Jaylan Griffin of Mosley
6th Place – Kincade Lassiter of Deane Bozeman School
145
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Logan Gall of Mosley
2nd Place – Hayden Wood of Parkway
3rd Place – BRADY GEORGE of Gulf Shores
4th Place – Luis Perez of Springstead
5th Place – WILL GARRETT of Thompson HS
6th Place – Gavin Pedersen of Gulf Shores
152
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – WILL MILLER of Thompson HS
2nd Place – Kaydon Lester of Mosley
3rd Place – Garret Rudick of Gulf Breeze
4th Place – Brendon Earnest of Parkway
5th Place – Daniel Molodkin of Bayside
6th Place – Carlos Nichol of Springstead
160
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Chittom of Parkway
2nd Place – Jacob Morales of Springstead
3rd Place – Layne Franks of Crestview
4th Place – Mason Bourgeois of Gulf Breeze
5th Place – Zach Duncan of Rutherford
6th Place – Dalton Kovacs of Mosley
170
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dillon Housel of Springstead
2nd Place – JOHN PAUL UTER of Gulf Shores
3rd Place – Zander Owens of Bayside
4th Place – ETHAN HARRELL of Thompson HS
5th Place – Terrence Murray of Parkway
6th Place – Alex Baez of Gulf Shores
182
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kaleb Garcia of Parkway
2nd Place – JACKSON CAREY of Gulf Shores
3rd Place – CARSON FREEMAN of Thompson HS
4th Place – Noe Pena of Mosley
5th Place – Julio fernandez of Crestview
6th Place – Caleb Mallek of Springstead
195
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – MICHAEL JACKSON of Thompson HS
2nd Place – Xavier Stillgrass of Rutherford
3rd Place – Jaden Jones of Parkway
4th Place – COTTON CROWELL of Gulf Shores
5th Place – Julian McCully of Gulf Breeze
6th Place – Mathew Sharp of Crestview
220
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – ALEX WARD of Thompson HS
2nd Place – CHARLIE HOLLIS of Gulf Shores
3rd Place – Peyton Miller of Parkway
4th Place – Kennard Madden of Crestview
5th Place – Kyle Curl of Springstead
6th Place – Jordan Gonzalez of Bayside
285
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dezrel Eloph of Parkway
2nd Place – Cole Galbreath of Deane Bozeman School
3rd Place – Robert Wills of Mosley
4th Place – JACKSON RUSS of Gulf Shores
5th Place – Tucker Hutson of Thompson HS
6th Place – Luke Capoocia of Springstead