Tennis pro Rob Carlson hosts camp at Frank Brown Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – Lots of future tennis stars got out on the courts Wednesday at Frank Brown Park and they got the chance to learn from a tennis pro.

U.S. P.T.R. tennis instructor Rob Carlson has been running the camp for a few years but he’s been in the Panama City Beach tennis scene for around 10 years.

Carlson used to coach tennis at Arnold High School before deciding to do tennis instruction for the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Department.

He can’t coach all the little ones on his own. He recruits a few tennis players from Arnold High School. This year he asked Loston Zaborski and Sydney Dement to lend a hand with the camp.

Carlson said he started out with zero people in the program, but now they have over 200 kids playing tennis at the beach and he’s got a range of athletes out on the courts.

“Tennis is the number two cardio sport that you can do next to swimming. So it’s great hand-eye coordination that helps our baseball players. It’s great for cardio, helps the basketball players, so it’s a great sport all around,” Carlson said. “And you can play it until you are 70 or 80 years old so it’s a great sport.”