LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Ten Mosley athletes from five different sports signed to the collegiate level on Thursday.

Aubree Flanagan signed a softball scholarship to play at Huntingdon College.

Reece Mcfatter signed to Cleveland State and his teammate Jack Hundley signed to Huntingdon college both to play golf.

“To think that I couldn’t break 90 as a freshman, and now I’m mid 70’s just about every round, it’s so awesome, Mcfatter said. “And all my teammates all my coaches, all the support, it’s absolutely phenomenal.

Recent district champion, Ellen Heilman, signed to play soccer at Andrew College.

“It is amazing,” Hilman said. “Especially after my injury a little over a year ago, I didn’t think I could even walk again or run, so I worked really hard to get to where I am today.”

Two baseball players signed, with Trevor Allan staying close to home at Gulf Coast State College and his teammate Trent Nelson heading to Coast Alabama Community College.

“It’s been a dream since I was just a little kid,” Allan said. “And to think back and believe that I was actually able to come and do this, it’s incredible, there are no words to describe it.”

Four Dolphin football players signed, Michael Tate to Huntingdon, Jordan Whitely to the University of South Alabama, Lamar Clark to Florida A&M and Chris Jackson to Johnson C. Smith University.

“A dream come true,” Clark said. “I’ve been dreaming about this since I was in honestly elementary school, it’s awesome. Being able to be with my boys too I’ve been with these boys 4 or 5 years and being able to sign with them together, it’s unbelievable.”