MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – For the past decade, nearly every Marianna softball team has had a player on their roster with the last name Temples, and they seem to keep getting better.

From 2013-2016 it was KayLeigh, from 2016-2019 it was Chloe, and now Kennedy is the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs.

“I’ve been fortunate to actually coach all three of them, starting with Kayleigh and then Chloe and now Kennedy,” Marianna Head Coach Scott Wiggins said. “And so, I’ve just been tremendously blessed to coach all three of them.”

As the youngest of three sisters, Kennedy does not shy away from a challenge, and she also does not shy away from letting people know her last name.

“We take a lot of pride in our last name, Temples,” Kennedy said. “Even when I feel like I’m getting stressed on the mound, I always say, ‘You’re a Temples, you can do this.'”

Unlike her older sisters, Kennedy did not find much playing time at her preferred position of pitcher until she was an upperclassman.

She spent the previous two seasons sitting behind starters who now play softball at the collegiate level.

That time sitting and maturing she said gave her time to fully prepare for the spotlight.

“It was always hard to sit on the bench and watch other people go in front of you, but I feel like that really just fueled my fire,” Kennedy said. “So going into this year, I felt like I did kind of get the spot by default by being the only pitcher. So, I feel like I need to prove myself. So the very first game, I looked up on MaxPreps every pitcher that came before me and I screenshotted how many strikeouts they had and I made a list and every chronological list, I would mark them out as I passed them. And today was the last mark out.”

On Friday night, Kennedy broke the Marianna single-season strikeout record, which was previously 241, and now sits at 244 and counting.

However, the former Bulldog strikeout leader was her older sister, Chloe, a record set in 2019 when she led Marianna to the state finals.

Chloe is now a pitcher for BYU and has set multiple school records for the Cougars. She said she has nothing but love for her record-breaking little sister.

“I hope she breaks every single one of them,” Chloe said. “That’s just awesome to see. I feel like when it’s your own sibling, it’s not really hard to not be jealous. She deserves it. She works really hard and I never want my sister to think she’s in my shadows because she’s her own person and she’s successful. And I always tell her she has talent, and whether people want to see it or not, they’re going to see it one day.”

After breaking the record, Kennedy joked that her sister may need to pick her game up a bit, but also that she wouldn’t be here without her.

“You better step it up, you better get back in the gym, hit the weights,” Kennedy said. “But of course, at the end of the day, she is my sister and I wouldn’t be here without her. Many hours that I spent out here, she was with me. And I honestly think I wouldn’t have been able to succeed with these strikeouts if she wasn’t a part of my journey as well.”

Kennedy will look to add to that strikeout total as she and the Marianna softball team (21-2) will host Suwanne in the opening round of district play on Tuesday, May 2.