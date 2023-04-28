MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – In a 10-0 run-rule victory over Port St. Joe Friday night, Marianna junior pitcher, Kennedy Temples broke the Bulldog’s single-season strikeout record.

Temples came into the night with 235 strikeouts on the season and needed 241 to tie and 242 to break the single-season record set by her older sister, Chloe, in 2019.

Kennedy ended the night with nine strikeouts to put her at 244 on the season. She said breaking her older sister’s record is something she takes a lot of pride in.

“Growing up, of course, from the very second I picked up a softball, I was instantly compared to my sister, and she has quite the name for herself,” Temples said. “She’s very successful and even plays for BYU and there’s been a lot of doubt that I would ever be able to reach that potential that she did. But of course, I always believe you only need one person to believe in yourself, and that’s me. And I go out here every day and I practice and it’s such a relief to be able to prove myself to all these people and know that I have exactly what she has.”

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 21-2 on the season. The victory was also Marianna Head Softball Coach Scott Wiggins’s 200th career victory.

Marianna will host Suwanne in the Class 3A District 1 semifinal on Tuesday, May 2.