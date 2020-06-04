Team USA sumo wrestler juggles competition and high school football

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High student-athlete Jordan Sikes not only plays football, but is also a sumo wrestler.

Sikes is now a part of Team USA after qualifying for the squad at Nationals in March. He was supposed to go to the Sumo World Championships with the team in September, but it was postponed due to COVID-19.

The Sumo Worlds will now be in February of next year in Poland, but Sikes will get to compete in the Fitcon2020 Sumo Cup in August, which will be the first international sumo competition he has competed in.

Right now, Sikes is working on his other passion in life, football.

He’s conditioning with the rest of the Bay High team this week and is happy to be getting back into it.

Sikes said you might not know it, but football and sumo go hand in hand sometimes.

“A lot of it helps me stay low during football being an offensive lineman,” Sikes said. “My lateral movement has improved drastically given all the things that you have to do in sumo.”

Sikes said the Bay head football coach, Keith Bland, sometimes uses sumo terminology when coaching him. He also said his teammates also get a little freaked out when he does a full split in warmups, but things like that can be done in football conditioning too.

“Well I know flexibility is a major part of being an offensive lineman and I know a lot of kids my age just lack flexibility,” Sikes said. “I think functional strength with your legs from sumo can really benefit the offensive line at Bay High.”

