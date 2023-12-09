PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Team East beats Team West 4-2 in the first Emerald Coast senior match at Gulf Coast State College.

The top seniors around the Panhandle were selected to play in the inaugural event.

The West team was coached by South Walton’s Meaghan Allen. Players from South Walton, Walton, Freeport, Chipley, Vernon, Mosley, Rutherford, and Bozeman were on the West roster.

The East team was coached by Blountstown’s Leighann Summers. Athletes from Blountstown, Sneads, and Liberty County played on the East team.