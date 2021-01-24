Tatiana Jones has strong performance in Gulf Coast’s season opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Gulf Coast State College women’s basketball team beat Florida State College at Jacksonville 106-51 on Saturday afternoon.

During that game, sophomore Tatiana Jones had 18 points and 17 rebounds. Gulf Coast head coach Cayla Petree said Jones has been working on her perimeter shot and a face-up game, two things she implemented in the matchup.

“It feels good that we’re able to play basketball because we went many months without it, so it feels good to be able to be a team and having energy on the floor, just everybody smiling,” Jones said.

Former Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach, Roonie Scovel, was at the game as a member of the college’s essential personnel. Jones said although the coach wasn’t on the bench, seeing her in the gym was nice and it made her want to stay out of foul trouble.

The Lady Commodores will travel to Central Georgia Tech on Friday in their next matchup.