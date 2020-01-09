Tanner Jones named the new Port St. Joe head football coach and athletic director

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Port St. Joe has their new head football coach and athletic director. Tanner Jones will be taking over the program for this year.

Jones was a co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Cairo, Goergia for the past year.

He’s not new to the Panhandle though. He spent five seasons at Taylor County High School. His father, J.D. Jones, coached the Wakulla football team when Tanner was young.

He said he remembered coaching against Port St. Joe while at Taylor County and loved the atmosphere.

“I thought it was special and in that moment I was kind of like if I ever had a chance to go to St. Joe and coach I would jump,” Jones said.

Jones takes over the Port St. Joe program from Greg Jordan who left team after two seasons and a 16-9 record to coach at Liberty County.

“There’s something about North Florida football thats dear to my heart,” Jones said. “Knowing a lot of the coaches that either were playing when my dad was coaching or just starting to coach when my dad was getting out of it or since I’ve been in it that have helped me out along the way. To be able to come back and coach with them, against them. I’m excited to do that.”