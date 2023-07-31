DeFuniak Springs, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton football team is coming off back-to-back seasons with a playoff appearance but they aren’t satisfied with a first-round exit.

The Braves started the 2022 season 5-0 before finishing 7-4 with a first-round loss in the Class 2S playoffs.

This is the third season for Walton under Head Coach Keith White. He said this team has the best chemistry he’s had since taking over the program.

“The chemistry that we’ve had this summer is probably my best of the three summers I’ve come in,” White said. “Because my first one when I came in they didn’t know what to think about me, they didn’t know how to take me and then we kind of developed a bond there. And then last year we built on a really good first-year season, but we had a lot of ‘I’ players, and now this year we’ve got a lot of team players.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Braves return several key producers at linebacker, defensive back, and more than likely their best overall player up front, defensive tackle Juwaun Campbell.

However, Campbell said opposing teams need to look out for their offensive unit.

“We have a lot of potential, a lot of potential,” Campbell said. “We’re going to be able to throw the ball way more.”

While the Braves were expected to take a dip in quarterback production with senior Paul Dillon graduating, they have no doubt who the week one starter will be this year.

Former South Walton backup quarterback, Wells Bettenhausen transferred to Walton in the spring and their former rival is now in full command of the offense.

Senior defensive back and running back Corniulus “Nuke” Mckenzie said the team immediately knew they got a great addition to the team.

“I was really excited because when I first saw him, I was like, ‘He looks like he can play ball,'” Mckenzie said. “Like when he was at South Walton, he looked like he played ball.”

Bettenhausen lost the quarterback battle at South Walton last summer, which Coach White said was a blessing in disguise.

“I thought he was the best player they had last year,” White said. “I thought he should have been starting down there, and not to take nothing away from the other kid, the other kids are great defensive players, but Wells is a quarterback. He’s a leader. He can make every throw.”

If any position unit takes a step back, it might be the offensive line. Several starters graduated last season but Bettenhausen said he likes his offense against anyone.

“It’s good knowing that I got all my guys behind me and I think we’ll be really good this year,” Bettenhausen said. “You know, we’ve got a lot of chemistry and, you know, I expect us to do big things.”

Walton will be returning last season’s leading rusher, Nuke Mckenzie, who averaged 8.5 yards per carry and finished with 11 total touchdowns last season.

Campbell said just if opposing teams think the run game will lose production this year, they’re sorely mistaken.

“They’re going to be ready for the pass and we’re going to run the ball right down their throat, that’s what’s going to happen,” Campbell said.

While winning 17 games in the past two seasons is more than most Panhandle teams can boast, Coach White said they’re only scratching the surface.

“This group of guys has won more games in two years than anybody in the history of the school, but we still haven’t won a playoff game,” White said. “And so, you know, we’ve got to get into the playoffs, we made the playoffs both years and we’ve had two tough draws, but you know, our goal is to make a run in the playoffs.”

Walton will open its preseason with a home game against Fort Walton Beach before beginning the regular season on the road at Blountstown on Friday, August 25.