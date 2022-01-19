Sydni Free leads Freeport girls weightlifting to strong outing at districts

BAKER, Fla. (WMBB) – The Freeport girl’s weightlifting team had six lifters qualify for regionals, with senior Sydni Free taking first in all three categories to lead the way in Baker on Wednesday.

Regional qualifiers:

119 weight class – Heidi Mixon got 3rd in bench and clean and jerk, and 4th in snatch

129 weight class – Gracie St. Onge got 2nd in snatch

139 weight class – Raleigh Mixon got 3rd in bench and clean and jerk, and 3rd in snatch

154 weight class – Mia Miguel-Leon got 5th in bench and clean and jerk, and 6th in snatch

169 weight class – Sydni Free got 1st in bench, clean and jerk and snatch

Unlimited weight class – Lydia Adam’s got 5th in bench and clean and jerk, and 2nd in snatch