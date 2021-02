PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Surfside boys basketball team won their first ever county championship on Tuesday.

The Sharks took down Mowat 44-33 to win the title, the very first for the program in the 31 years the school has been around.

Chris Noble led the team with a whopping 29 points in the game. The Sharks finished their year with a 7-1 record.