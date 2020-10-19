Sunshine State Athletic Conference announces first-round playoff matchups

(WMBB)– The Sunshine State Athletic Conference announced the first-round playoff matchups on Saturday for the North Florida League.

Here is the first round schedule:

8) Graceville at 1) Baker

7) Holmes County at 2) Port St. Joe

6) Jefferson Somerset at 3) Blountstown

5) Wewahitchka at 4) Sneads

Freeport will play at Cottondale and Liberty County will host Franklin County in the two games between the bottom four teams.

This playoff is how teams will finish their regular seasons. They will all then be eligible for the FHSAA State Playoffs.